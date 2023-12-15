Team Tedder / Monster Energy / KTM Racing Announce The Return Of Justin Hill For 2024 Supercross And Motocross

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MONTCLAIR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Team Tedder / Monster Energy / KTM Racing is excited to announce the return of Justin Hill for the 2024 Supercross and Motocross season. Justin had a fantastic 2023 season including finishing 3rd at the final Supercross round in Utah and 8th overall for the season, Hill and Team Tedder are looking forward to reuniting for a stellar 2024.

Justin Hill Returns to Team Tedder for 2024 Season

Justin Hill and Team Tedder bike

Justin was the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West Coast champion of 2017 and has over 20 Supercross podium standings and seven Supercross wins. Justin says, "I am looking forward to a very successful 2024 season and starting with the same momentum I had at the end of the 2023 season. Being back with Team Tedder, especially for the next two years, feels great. I am loving my new KTM bike and excited to improve upon my stats to channel my best 450 racing yet."

Dakota Tedder will return as team manager, bringing his experience from racing the series in both the 250 and 450 Supercross classes before retiring in 2020. He is looking forward to another year of supporting returning rider Justin Hill for Team Tedder.

This year, Team Tedder will continue to be sponsored by Monster Energy, KTM, Motul, Ogio, Dunlop, Renthal, Acerbis, Decal Works, SDG Components, and Twinair.

Team Tedder is a family racing team that operates with family values and is dedicated to the joys of Supercross and Motocross racing. Patriarch Matt Tedder and his five sons made up the Team Tedder roster from peewees through multiple AMA Amateur National Championships. Myles and Dakota Tedder continued on to race professionally in the Monster Energy Supercross series and AMA Outdoor series. Today, Team Tedder is a factory KTM supported racing team who have sponsored the likes of Jake Weimer, Nick Wey, and Martin Davalos.

