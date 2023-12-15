Zetroz Systems Supports 2023 Major League Soccer Medical Symposium And Highlights Sustained Acoustic Medicine Innovation

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / ZetrOZ Systems will be a key exhibitor at the 2023 Major League Soccer Medical Symposium on Dec. 15-16, showcasing its sam® wearable ultrasound technology and demonstrating the proven ability of sustained acoustic medicine technology to speed injury healing and return athletes back to sport. sam® treatment is utilized by thousands of professional athletes, including soccer player Sam Gleadle with the Monterey Bay FC. "sam®️ is an essential tool in the game day routine for staying game ready and for recovery pre- and post-game," said Sam. Video link here .





The Professional Soccer Athletic Trainers Society (PSATS) meeting at the Harbor Beach Marriott in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will provide attendees, including physicians, athletic trainers, physical therapists, and rehabilitation therapists, with a wealth of information concerning the identification, prevention, and treatment of injuries common among soccer athletes.

PSATS is an organization dedicated to the welfare of professional soccer athletes and promoting safe participation in the sport. Collegiate and professional soccer leagues rely on their medical teams to treat soccer-related injuries. The symposium will emphasize case presentations, updates on current injury recommendations, and methods for returning to sport in common areas affecting soccer players.

The event is an ideal opportunity for ZetrOZ Systems to showcase its revolutionary FDA-cleared products, sam® 2.0 and sam® X1, to a diverse audience of health and sports professionals. On Friday, Dec. 15, ZetrOZ leaders and employees will mingle with team representatives in informal meetings. On Saturday, Dec. 16, the company will have a booth where employees will demonstrate the technology with hands-on application and training.

"The MLS Medical Symposium Vendor show is the perfect platform for ZetrOZ Systems' breakthrough sustained acoustic medicine products," said Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "Our sam® 2.0 and X1 ultrasound devices are clinically proven to accelerate soft tissue healing and relieve pain without invasive procedures, which is ideal for treating professional athletes."

The symposium underscores the significance of teamwork in addressing sports-related injuries and illnesses and the importance of holistic care that incorporates technological advancements. More than 40 clinical studies document how ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine effectively promotes injury healing and reduces the need for surgery or potentially addictive pain medications, making it an essential asset for medical professionals.

"Research shows that sustained acoustic medicine can be a valuable aspect of the spectrum of therapies provided by orthopedic surgeons," Lewis said. "We are grateful for an opportunity to demonstrate our technology to the physicians who care for athletes, who are vulnerable to the soft tissue injuries that our sam® devices are designed to treat."

ZetrOZ Systems is honored to exhibit its sustained acoustic medicine innovation at an event where professionals will share knowledge and learn the latest strategies for soccer athletes. The company continues to drive the development and implementation of ultrasound treatment in sports medicine.

To learn more about ZetrOZ and the sam® line of wearable ultrasound devices, visit .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

[email protected]

Related Images