Turkish, German Lenders Sign $1.9B Loan Deal


12/15/2023 3:11:57 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish state-run lender Ziraat Bank signed a loan and funding agreement with Deutsche Bank that would provide €1.75 billion ($1.9 billion) of external financing with a maturity of up to five years, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Turkish bank said with the funding, it will continue to contribute to all sectors that are a priority for the economic development of the country, especially exporters.

The deal pointed to an improved investor perception and financing conditions as a result of the positive developments in the country's economy, the bank said.

