Turkish, German Lenders Sign $1.9B Loan Deal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish state-run lender Ziraat Bank signed a loan and funding
agreement with Deutsche Bank that would provide €1.75 billion ($1.9
billion) of external financing with a maturity of up to five years, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
In a statement, the Turkish bank said with the funding, it will
continue to contribute to all sectors that are a priority for the
economic development of the country, especially exporters.
The deal pointed to an improved investor perception and
financing conditions as a result of the positive developments in
the country's economy, the bank said.
