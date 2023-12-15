South Korea Hands Over 10 Demining Vehicles To Ukrainian Rescuers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Government of the Republic of Korea has handed over 10 demining vehicles to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine as humanitarian aid.

This was reported on Facebook by the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Korea, Ukrinform reported.

"As part of ensuring the needs of Ukraine in demining equipment, the government of the Republic of Korea, with the assistance of the embassy, handed over 10 demining machines manufactured by the Croatian company DOK-ING to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine as humanitarian aid," the Ukrainian mission said.

As of today, the equipment has arrived at its destination, where it will be distributed among the SES units involved in the humanitarian demining of the de-occupied territory of Ukraine.

The Embassy expressed its sincere gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Korea for the provided equipment and looks forward to further support.

As reported, on December 9, Ukrainian and Korean ministers signed a memorandum of cooperation on the restoration of the war-damaged environment.