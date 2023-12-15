(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that work with Western partners to support Ukraine will continue and announced active weeks ahead for Ukraine in foreign policy.

Zelensky announces active weeks for Ukraine in foreign policy

Zelensky said this in a video message, Ukrinform reported.

"We continue to work with our partners to ensure that the unity in the defense of Ukraine remains. In Europe, with America, and with everyone else in the world who supports us, supports the state and international law. The coming weeks will also be active in our foreign policy, we have already started planning activities for January," Zelensky said.

Opening of negotiations with EU: Austrian ambassador congratulates Ukraine onCouncil decision

He emphasized that everything possible will be done to make Ukraine strong and to ensure that next year everyone can be confident in defense support, macrofinance, and political support.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked everyone who supported the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and emphasized that Ukraine always defends itself and gets what it needs.