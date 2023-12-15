Explosive Detonates In Teenager's Hands In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosive device detonated in the hands of a teenager in the Kharkiv region, and the boy was hospitalized.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Today in the Izyum district, an unknown explosive device detonated in the hands of a 15-year-old teenager. The victim was hospitalized with injuries to both hands. The circumstances are being investigated," informed Syniehubov.

