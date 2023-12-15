Missile Intercepted Over Kropyvnytskyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy missile was shot down in Kropyvnytskyi district, Kirovohrad region, during an air raid alert.

Andriy Raikovych, the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"During an air raid alert, the defenders of the sky destroyed a missile in the Kropyvnytskyi district," the post says.

According to preliminarily information, no casualties or damage were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 14 enemy kamikaze drones on the night of December 15.