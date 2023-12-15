Russians Injured 1,158 Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since February 24, 2022, Russians have injured 1,158 children in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said this in a post on Telegram following a meeting of the Committee for the protection of Ukrainian children of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Ukrinform reports.

At the PACE committee meeting, Lubinets spoke about Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian children.

"Russia violates the fundamental rights of Ukrainian children every day: the right to life, safety, education, family upbringing, a safe environment and health care. These figures will serve as evidence: (Russians - ed.) killed 512 and injured 1,158 children. They damaged or completely destroyed 167,200 houses, 3,915 educational institutions, and 1,668 medical facilities," he said.

According to him, the Russians have already deported more than 1,940 children, and these are only those cases that have been verified.

The Ukrainian ombudsman cited data from the Prosecutor General's Office, which recorded the facts of sexual violence against 12 girls and one boy aged 4 to 17 and found that 75 Ukrainian children had suffered from torture by the Russian military.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights noted that the numbers of wounded, killed, deported, victims of sexual violence or torture are growing every day.

At the same time, according to Lubinets, through the joint efforts of the Ombudsman's Office, the President's Office, Ukrainian and international human rights organizations, UNICEF, and with the mediation of the State of Qatar, Ukraine is returning its children home.

As reported, as of December 5, the Russian army killed 512 children and injured another 1,152 in Ukraine.