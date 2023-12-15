Brink Calls On U.S. Congress To Pass Supplemental Support For Ukraine As Soon As Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink has emphasized the importance of allocating an additional aid package for Ukraine, which will help Ukraine secure the gains it made in the war against Russia.

Brink said this in an interview with CNN , Ukrinform reports, citing her post on the social network X.

“My message to everyone is that it is very important that the Ukraine supplemental pass as soon as possible. It's urgent. It's critical to secure and hold the gains that the Ukrainians have made so far. And also to protect our own national security,” she said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Congress continues to consider President Joe Biden's request for supplemental national security funding

that includes more than $60 billion to support Ukraine.