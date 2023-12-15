EU Leaders Agreed On Need For Financial Support For Ukraine - Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Leaders of the European Union Member States reached a broad agreement on the need for financial support for Ukraine, so such assistance, despite Hungary's objections, will remain a priority of the EU main financial document.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said this at a press conference following the meeting of the European Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The first priority (of the EU multi-annual budget – ed.) is Ukraine, the support to Ukraine; then, the work on migration; the boost of Europe's competitiveness, our answer to the Inflation Reduction Act for example. We also ask for a top-up to deal with natural disasters and humanitarian crises. And finally, we need to adapt the budget to increasing interest rates. Now, 26 Member States confirmed those key priorities and agree to provide additional financing to meet them. I wholeheartedly thank them for their support. This is a good result,” she said.

The European Commission president recalled that the current EU budget was developed in 2020 before numerous crises that have occurred since then, including the coronavirus pandemic, Russian aggression against Ukraine, the energy crisis, and the resulting inflation. This budget did not include a response to the crisis in the Middle East and the significant increase in natural disasters that Europe has experienced. The current EU budget has now reached its limits. That is why back in June, the European Commission proposed its revision and set out very clear priorities.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, the agreements reached yesterday during the high-level discussion on the EU budget address the concerns of the Member States related to their national budgetary constraints. The agreement includes redeployments and reprioritisation alongside new funding, which requires“tough choices” from the EU and its Member States.

“Unfortunately, we did not manage to reach unanimity yesterday. Hungary was unable to support. There is now a new rendezvous early next year. We will use, as a Commission, the time until then to ensure that whatever happens at this next EUCO, we will have an operational solution,” she said.

As reported, yesterday the European Council decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and expressed support and solidarity with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

At the same time, the heads of state and government failed to reach a consensus and adopt amendments to the EU's 2024-2027 budget, which included, in particular, the creation of a Ukraine Facility in the amount of EUR 50 billion to provide budgetary support to Ukraine during the war and to create conditions for its post-war recovery. European leaders postponed the voting until early next year.

