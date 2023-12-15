Two Civilians Injured As Russians Shell Nikopol With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, four times today, injuring an elderly woman and her 16-year-old granddaughter.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Four times throughout the day, Nikopol was targeted by the aggressor. They fired at the district center with heavy artillery. They launched about a dozen shells," said Lysak.

According to him, an elderly woman and her granddaughter were injured. The 83-year-old woman was hospitalized with a blast injury and a facial wound, and the 16-year-old girl will be treated at home.

In addition, a shop, 14 private houses, and 10 outbuildings were damaged. Three garages, 7 greenhouses, cars, several power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Lysak added that the air raid alert was announced in the region throughout the day, but there was no shelling.

As earlier reported, enemy shelled Nikopol with artillery, damaging an enterprises.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA