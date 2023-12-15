Talks With EU On Ukraine's Readiness To Begin Next Week Stefanishyna

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Next week, negotiations with Ukraine will begin to scan its state system and readiness for the European Union. The work is scheduled for the next three months.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"We have already planned the next steps. And next week, we will start negotiations with the European Commission to scan our state system and its readiness for the European Union," she said.

Stefanishyna stressed that the work is planned for the next three months, and the Ukrainian side will prepare for negotiations and create relevant teams. "This process has already begun today," the deputy prime minister added.

EU leaders agreed on need for financial support for Ukraine -der Leyen

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday, the European Council published the conclusions of the summit on Ukraine, enlargement and reforms. They include, in particular, documentary evidence of the EU heads of state and government's decision to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.