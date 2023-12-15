Conference In Geneva Decides To Hold Meetings On Confronting French Colonialism

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Leaders of political parties confronting French colonialism - participants of an international conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group at the UN Office in Geneva, held a meeting and came to an agreement on a number of issues, Trend reports.

The participants of the international conference on "Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace and Security" fighting for the independence of their countries' organizations from French Guiana (MDES), Martinique (MODEMAS and PALIMA), Corsica (Free Corsica), Guadeloupe (ANG, CIPPA, CIPN, FKNG, KSG, MIR-Guadeloupe and UPLG), French Polynesia, and Kanaky - New Caledonia (FLNKS, MJKF) exchanged views on the current political situation in their countries to strengthen the capacity for joint steps to achieve their political goals of full sovereignty.

The parties decided to wage an organized struggle at international, regional, and national levels. The participants agreed to meet regularly to unite joint actions in political solidarity.

The first meeting will set the political agenda.

