Conference In Geneva Decides To Hold Meetings On Confronting French Colonialism

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Leaders of
political parties confronting French colonialism - participants of
an international conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group
at the UN Office in Geneva, held a meeting and came to an agreement
on a number of issues, Trend reports.
The participants of the international conference on
"Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace and Security" fighting for the
independence of their countries' organizations from French Guiana
(MDES), Martinique (MODEMAS and PALIMA), Corsica (Free Corsica),
Guadeloupe (ANG, CIPPA, CIPN, FKNG, KSG, MIR-Guadeloupe and UPLG),
French Polynesia, and Kanaky - New Caledonia (FLNKS, MJKF)
exchanged views on the current political situation in their
countries to strengthen the capacity for joint steps to achieve
their political goals of full sovereignty.
The parties decided to wage an organized struggle at
international, regional, and national levels. The participants
agreed to meet regularly to unite joint actions in political
solidarity.
The first meeting will set the political agenda.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107605250
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.