New US Ambassador To Azerbaijan Presents Copy Of Credentials To Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Foreign Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov received the new US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark
Libby on December 15, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told
Trend .
Libby presented Bayramov with a copy of his credentials.
The agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the
two countries, the current situation in the region, as well as
prospects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, were discussed at the meeting.
The importance of historical cooperation relations between
Azerbaijan and the US in several directions and the importance of
developing bilateral relations within the framework of mutual
interests were emphasized.
Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan, as the initiator of
the main elements of the peace process with Armenia, is a party
interested in establishing peace and stability in the region.
The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional
issues of mutual interest.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107605249
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.