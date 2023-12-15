               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New US Ambassador To Azerbaijan Presents Copy Of Credentials To Foreign Minister


12/15/2023 3:10:59 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the new US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby on December 15, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

Libby presented Bayramov with a copy of his credentials.

The agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, the current situation in the region, as well as prospects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, were discussed at the meeting.

The importance of historical cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and the US in several directions and the importance of developing bilateral relations within the framework of mutual interests were emphasized.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan, as the initiator of the main elements of the peace process with Armenia, is a party interested in establishing peace and stability in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

