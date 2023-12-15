               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Canada Supports Recognition Of Palestinian State


12/15/2023 3:10:56 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Recognition of Palestine as a state capable of peaceful coexistence with Israel should ultimately lead to a resolution of the conflict between Palestine and Israel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, Trend reports.

Trudeau noted that Canada will continue to support and encourage a two-state solution to this problem.

He stressed the importance of Israelis living in a secure state and Palestinians being able to develop in their own state within internationally recognized borders. He also noted that Canada's efforts on the world stage are aimed at achieving this goal.

