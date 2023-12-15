Kuwaiti Horseman Achieves Gold In Jump Saudi Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ali Al-Kharafi horseman won the gold medal in the 1.30-m.-high-hurdle race in Jump Saudi International Championship in Riyadh on Friday.

Al-Kharafi rider seized first place in the 1.30-m. hurdles after competing with 40 male and female riders from 15 countries.

He achieved a clean round without errors and with a time of 37.08 seconds, ahead of the German David Weil, who earned a time of 38.32 seconds, and the Jordanian Nasouh Kayali, who achieved third place with a time of 39.78 second.

Al-Kharafi expressed to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) his great happiness at achieving this victory, stressing that he will continue to perform at the same level to confirm the status of Kuwaiti show jumping and the high capabilities of Kuwaiti riders. (end)

