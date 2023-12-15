Hapag-Lloyd Suspends Shipping Through Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said it is pausing container shipping through the Red Sea shortly after one of its vessels was attacked by Yemen's Houthi militias on Friday.

The Hamburg-based company confirmed in a statement that the vessel Al Jasrah, carrying 15,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods, was attacked near the Yemeni coasts.

The pause of all container shipments through the Red Sea will continue until further notice, it added.

The German government denounced the attack of the Iran-aligned militias. (end)

