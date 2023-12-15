US, UK Defense Chiefs Discuss Houthi Attacks On Commercial Ships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his British counterpart Grant Shapps agreed Friday that the escalating attacks by Yemen's Houthi militias on commercial ships in the Red Sea pose a serious threat to international shipping.

In a phone call on Friday, they discussed the ongoing threat to civilians and global shipping posed by illegal attacks by Houthis on vessels in the vicinity of the Red Sea, according to Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder.

Both Secretaries highlighted the importance of the Red Sea as a vital artery for global commerce.

They both noted that the scale and frequency of these attacks constitute a significant international problem that must be addressed, Ryder added. (end)

