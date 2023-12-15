Speaker Al-Sadoun Congratulates Bahrain On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun sent Friday cables of congratulations to Bahrain's speakers of the Representatives Council Ahmad Al-Musallam and Shura Council, Ali Al-Saleh, on the Kingdom's National Day. (end) nma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.