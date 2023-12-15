Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Strike Targeting Al Jazeera's Journalist, Cameraman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced the Israeli occupation army's targeting of Al Jazeera journalist Samer Abu Daqqa which resulted in his martyrdom and Wael Al-Dahdouh, a journalist for the channel, being hurt.Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the official spokesman for the Ministry, reaffirmed the Kingdom's strong condemnation of the ongoing Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, particularly those that target journalists.He emphasized that targeting journalists is an attempt to cover up the terrible reality that the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip has left behind.Qudah renewed his appeal to the international community to unite in opposing Israel's persistent violations of international humanitarian law and international law, as well as to offer international protection to the Palestinian people, as well as to journalists and medical cadres.