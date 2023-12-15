Trees For All: Dallas City Council District 4 Receives 50 New Trees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dozens of community volunteers helped plant at Cummings Park.

50 trees were planted at Cummings Park. High priority planting areas are receiving new trees to help the City of Dallas increase its canopy and mitigate heat.

- Tara McCain, Urban Forestry Coordinator for Texas Trees Foundation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dallas City Council District 4's Cummings Park, located in a high priority area for tree planting , received 50 new trees on Tuesday, December 5. Thirteen species were planted including: Carolina cherry laurel; Cedar elm (7); Chinquapin oak (3); Eastern redbud (6); Live oak (5); Mexican buckeye (3); Mexican plum (3); Mexican sycamore (4); Mexican white Oak (3); Pecan (3); Shumard oak (5); Trident maple (6); Yaupon holly (2).

Tree plantings are not possible without the support of partners committed to forestry. Texas Trees Foundation , a catalyst in the greening of North Central Texas since 1982, works with the Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees.

Twelve volunteers from AT&T helped get trees in the ground with other tree planters.“It's very nice to meet people that want to help the community and come together for a good cause,” said community volunteer Miguel Loza Brown.

The planting was also supported by One Earth One Chance, a nonprofit organization formed in response to environmental damage and committed to reforesting community spaces.

“Council District 4 is the top priority district in the City of Dallas in need of tree canopy. It's awesome that we get to come out here, choose the space based upon this need, and positively impact the community. We appreciate our partnerships allowing us to green some of the hottest areas in Dallas,” said Tara McCain, Urban Forestry Coordinator for Texas Trees Foundation.

“Efforts to improve tree canopy and greenspace in these areas will provide a meaningful, long-lasting impact on residents for years to come,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of Arbor Day Foundation.

Cummings Park was selected based on the research in the Dallas Tree Equity Planting Map, which overlays tree canopy coverage with other indicators of community need, including air quality, poverty, and public health. This information helps Texas Trees Foundation and its City and community partners plant trees where they are most needed.

Increasing tree canopy aligns with Dallas' 2020 Comprehensive Environmental & Climate Action Plan (CECAP), a priority for all the districts across the City, including Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold's District 4.

In the City of Dallas, there are an estimated 14.7 million trees (Texas Trees Foundation, 2015) producing $239 million in quantifiable environmental benefits annually (Texas Tree Foundation, 2019). These trees also provide aesthetic, social, and spiritual benefits that go beyond monetary value.

In addition, trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings.

All involved in the planting were happy to see Cummings Park become greener, cleaner, and healthier.

