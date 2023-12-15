Rising Artist Jackie Farkas Unveils Joyful Expression Collection: Vibrant Hues, Expressive Brushwork, Positive Energy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Renowned Artist Jackie Farkas Unleashes a Symphony of Color in "Joyful Expression" Collection - Where Vibrant Hues and Positive Energy Converge.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, acclaimed artist Jackie Farkas is proud to share her latest collection, "Joyful Expression," a celebration of color that aims to uplift and bring vibrancy to spaces through the power of art.Farkas, a distinguished artist with a BA in Art from UC Berkeley and an MFA in Studio Arts from Mills College, is known for her passion for creating paintings that exude positivity. The "Joyful Expression" collection is a testament to her commitment to using vibrant hues, expressive brushwork, and interconnected layers to craft artworks that radiate joy."Color itself inspires me, and it's all around us," says Farkas. "When you walk into a room, color has the power to uplift and bring vibrancy to a space. My goal is to harness that power and radiate positivity through the paintings I create."Farkas's impressive artistic journey includes participation in various prestigious exhibitions, such as "Expand" at the de Young Museum in San Francisco, "Terra Incognita" at the Mills College Art Museum in Oakland, and "Collect!" at the Berkeley Art Center in Berkeley. Her distinctive paintings have also been featured on SFMOMA's blog and Saatchi Art's“Big, Bright, and Bold” collection.With a notable presence in both individual and corporate collections nationally and internationally, Farkas continues to captivate art enthusiasts with her unique approach to color and form. Born in Los Angeles, California, Farkas currently resides and works in her hometown.The "Joyful Expression" collection is a manifestation of Farkas's artistic prowess, reflecting her dedication to creating artwork that goes beyond aesthetics and strives to evoke positive emotions in viewers.For more information about Jackie Farkas and her "Joyful Expression" collection, please visitABOUT JACKIE FARKAS:Jackie Farkas is an accomplished artist with a BA in Art from UC Berkeley and an MFA in Studio Arts from Mills College. Her work has been featured in prominent exhibitions, including the de Young Museum and the Mills College Art Museum. Farkas's paintings are showcased on SFMOMA's blog and Saatchi Art, and her art graces collections globally.For more inquires:...+18184580697

