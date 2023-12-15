Biontx Celebrates Resilience And Innovation In North Texas Biosciences Ecosystem

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNTX , a leading bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization and the North Texas life sciences industry applaud the vision and resilience of Reata Pharmaceuticals over their 20-year journey to success. In an exclusive interview with BioNTX, former Reata CEO Warren Huff reflects on the company's history and commitment to innovating drug development through a combination of disciplined science, skilled talent, and a high-risk, high-reward philosophy.

The recent acquisition of

Reata Pharmaceuticals by Biogen is yet another prime example of the thriving entrepreneurial spirit in North Texas, showcasing the robust business environment and the flourishing biosciences sector that serves as a major hub for innovative companies like Reata Pharmaceuticals.

According to CEO of

BioNTX, Kathleen Otto, "the North Texas biosciences ecosystem has proven to be a fertile ground for companies like Reata Pharmaceuticals, offering a unique availability of talent, resources, and a supportive environment. The region consistently attracts and retains top-tier professionals, creating a dynamic community that fosters innovation and collaboration."

BioNTX is dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and providing resources for its membership and supporters. The success story of Reata Pharmaceuticals is just one example of the incredible potential that lies within the region, and BioNTX is proud to be part of this booming biosciences ecosystem.

See Interview with Warren Huff, Former CEO of

Reata Pharmaceuticals

BioNTX, the premier life science trade association's role is to build on the region's capacity and the legacy of North Texas as the home of successful startups and nationally recognized companies for the bioscience and healthcare innovation communities.



About Reata Pharmaceuticals/Biogen

Biogen, a leading global biotechnology company pioneering science and driving innovations for complex and devastating diseases, recently purchased Reata Pharmaceuticals to enhance their rare disease portfolio with the addition of SKYCLARYS®

(omaveloxolone), the first and only FDA approved treatment for Friedreich's ataxia in the U.S.

About

BioNTX

BioNTX is the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community. BioNTX works to build a strong life science community through collaborative peer to peer networking events, high-level educational programming, advocacy, and supporting companies with a purchasing consortium.

