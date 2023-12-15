Middle East & Africa Miticides Market Forecast To 2028 - Market Poised For Growth As Regional Crop Protection Practices Advance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"Middle East & Africa Miticides Market Forecast to 2028 -Regional Analysis" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Middle East & Africa miticides market is expected to grow from US$ 39.29 million in 2022 to US$ 49.34 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Ongoing Developments in Crop Protection Practices Drive Middle East & Africa Miticides Market

A miticide is a chemical insecticide that mainly targets mites (e.g., spider mites) that harbor fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, turf and landscape, ornamental flowers, and forage and plantation crops. Miticides are packed in the form of spray concentrates and have powerful active ingredients, resulting in a quick knockdown and fast kill. However, the development of miticide resistance in mites is a major issue in the agriculture field. Repeated pesticide uses result in microevolution due to the selection pressure, ultimately leading to resistance development. Thus, manufacturers have shifted their focus on offering miticides made of chemicals such as omite and palictran, which give better results without harming the predatory fauna of mite pests.

Moreover, they offer effective products that can kill mites in all stages of their lifecycle. BASF SE and Sym-Agro, among others, offer organic miticides that also act as fungicides. These miticides help to control adelgids, aphids, fungus gnats, lace bugs, leafminers, leafhoppers, mealybugs, mites, scale, thrips, whiteflies, webworms, and powdery mildew on ornamentals. Such innovative multipurpose products are becoming popular among farmers as they lower the cost of production. Many countries are encouraging the development of pesticides for agricultural use. For instance. Thus, the development of novel products, coupled with favorable government initiatives, is offering future growth opportunities for the Middle East & Africa miticides market players.

Middle East & Africa Miticides Market Overview

The Middle East & Africa faces land and water scarcity issues. Many farmers in developing countries consider pesticide use as the best means to protect their crops against pests, such as desert locusts in parts of the Middle East & Africa, which are often the main threat they face.

According to the US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA FAS), the production of fresh lemons and limes in South Africa is projected to grow by 2% during 2022-2023, bringing it to 660,000 metric tons (MT). Additionally, orange production in Egypt is forecasted to reach 3.6 million metric tons (MMT) during 2022-2023, an increase of almost 20% compared to the production in the prior season that was 3 MMT. These citrus fruits can be largely get affected due to mites, such as citrus rust mites. Thus, to prevent crop damage, the usage of miticides is expected to increase during the forecast period.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Database, Egypt is the world's largest producer of dates, followed by Iran, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Mite infestation leads to the downgrading of date fruit. In many cases, the fruits may need to be rehydrated to reduce the extent of damage and economic losses. However, the rehydration process can increase the production cost. Thus, the demand for miticides is increasing in the Middle East & Africa.

Middle East & Africa Miticides Market Segmentation

The Middle East & Africa Miticides market is segmented into source, form, crop type, and country.



Based on source , the Middle East & Africa miticides market is bifurcated into bio-based and synthetic. In 2022, the synthetic segment registered a larger share in the Middle East & Africa miticides market.

Based on form , the Middle East & Africa miticides market is segmented into dry and liquid. In 2022, the liquid segment registered a larger share in the Middle East & Africa miticides market.

Based on crop type , the Middle East & Africa miticides market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others. In 2022, the fruits and vegetables segment registered a largest share in the Middle East & Africa miticides market. Based on country , the Middle East & Africa miticides market is segmented South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. In 2022, the Rest of Middle East & Africa segment registered a largest share in the Middle East & Africa miticides market.

BASF SE; Bayer AG; Certis USA LLC; FMC Corp; Gowan Co; Kemin Industries Inc.; Oro Agri International BV; Syngenta AG; and UPL Ltd are the leading companies operating in the Middle East & Africa miticides market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Middle East & Africa Miticides Market, by Source

1.3.2 Middle East & Africa Miticides Market, by Form

1.3.3 Middle East & Africa Miticides Market, by Crop Type

1.3.4 Middle East & Africa Miticides Market, by Country

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Middle East & Africa Miticides Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Middle East & Africa Miticides Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Use of Miticides for Crop Protection and Yield Improvement

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Fruits and Vegetables

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Regulations Focused on Harmful Effects of Miticides

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Ongoing Developments in Crop Protection Practices

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Bio-Based Miticides

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Miticides - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

6.1 Middle East & Africa Miticides Market -Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Tons)

6.2 Middle East & Africa Miticides Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7. Middle East & Africa Miticides Market Analysis - By Source

7.1 Overview

7.2 Middle East & Africa Miticides Market, By Source (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Bio-Based

7.4 Synthetic

8. Middle East & Africa Miticides Market Analysis - By Form

8.1 Overview

8.2 Middle East & Africa Miticides Market, By Form (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Dry

8.4 Liquid

9. Middle East & Africa Miticides Market Analysis - By Crop Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Middle East & Africa Miticides Market, By Crop Type (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Fruits and Vegetables

9.4 Cereals and Grains

9.5 Oilseeds and Pulses

10. Middle East & Africa Miticides Market - Country Analysis

11. Company Profiles



BASF

Bayer

Certis USA

FMC

Gowan

Kemin Industries

Oro Agri International

Syngenta UPL

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:



SOURCE Research and Markets