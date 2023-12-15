NEW HISTORICAL FICTION NOVEL 'BARBOURS CUT' HIGHLY CELEBRATED AT EVENTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

People gather for the 'Barbours Cut' book signing event at Tchefuncta Country Club in Covington, LA.

Author Nancy E. Potter at Tchefuncta Country Club in Covington, LA.

Nancy Potter's Release of 'Barbours Cut: Beyond the River's Reach' Successful Book Signing Tour in Historical Locations

- Nancy PotterHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In what is anticipated to be one of the standout historical fiction reads of 2024, 'Barbours Cut: Beyond the River's Reach' by Nancy E. Potter , captures the essence of the American entrepreneurial spirit in the historic South. This compelling novel traces the journey of her great-grandfather, Captain Clyde Barbour, a figure synonymous with resilience, innovation, and the transformative power of vision.Recently, 'Barbours Cut' was honored at events across significant historical sites in Louisiana, tracing the footsteps of its protagonist. In October and November, Potter embarked on a book signing tour, starting in Franklin, LA, the birthplace of Captain Barbour's water transportation empire. The journey continued to the Tchefuncta Country Club in Covington, LA, a locale deeply intertwined with Potter's family history and the early oil industry narratives in 'Barbours Cut'.Nancy Potter reflects,“Bringing 'Barbours Cut' to these meaningful locations has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. Each event, set against the rich historical tapestry of Louisiana, has not only connected me with readers but also brought Captain Barbour's legacy full circle, from the pages of my book to the places where his story unfolded.”Since its release in September 2023, 'Barbours Cut: Beyond the River's Reach' has been receiving an outpouring of positive reviews from critics and readers alike who are praising the book for its engaging storytelling, rich historical detail, and the unique blend of family memoir and historical fiction.Willard Howe, Author of the International bestseller, 'Sticks in the Clouds', shared his praise,“Nancy Potter draws on a wealth of family history to bring this unique story to life. It is the rags-to-riches story of her great-grandparents' lives around the turn of the 20th century. It reads like historical fiction but then, inserted among the pages, are amazing, vintage photographs of the real characters, reminding the reader that this is a true story. Nancy's wealth of knowledge and attention to detail add much credibility to this remarkable story. I couldn't put it down.”'Barbours Cut: Beyond the River's Reach' sets itself apart in the world of historical fiction. Going beyond mere facts, the book paints an evocative picture of a visionary entrepreneur's life and legacy. From the momentous transformation of the Houston Ship Channel, ensuring its pivotal role in global trade, to innovative improvements in Carbon Black yields, which have since become industry standards, Clyde Barbour's indomitable spirit comes alive in the pages of this masterfully written book.Get your copy on Amazon, Kindle , and Barnes and Noble.About Nancy E. PotterAuthor Nancy E. Potter was born in New Orleans and spent many of her formative years living in Europe where she learned French and began to travel the world. She brings a rich tapestry of cultural experiences to her writing. Her passion for storytelling was nurtured from a young age. Nancy's professional journey includes impactful work in the White House Office of Communications and innovation in the maternity fashion industry. Her debut novel, "Barbours Cut" is a product of years of meticulous research and personal dedication. Nancy's writing reflects a blend of historical richness and an inspiring American spirit, shaped by her diverse life experiences and a profound commitment to family legacy.

Watch the trailer for 'Barbours Cut: Beyond the River's Reach'