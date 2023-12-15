Jose Mourinho, Roma Complete Group Stage Qualification With 3-0 Win Over Sheriff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP
Roma beat Sheriff 3-0 but José Mourinho's team finished second in Group G and will have to play another round of games in February.
Romelu Lukaku scored his fifth goal of the tournament to put Roma ahead 11 minutes into the game at Stadio Olimpico. Andrea Belotti doubled the lead in the 32nd minute and Niccolo Pisilli scored in second-half stoppage time.
Slavia Prague secured the top spot with 15 points, two more than Roma, after a 4-0 victory over Swiss club Servette. Mojmír Chytil scored two goals and David Douděra and Ivan Schranz added one apiece.
MENAFN15122023000063011010ID1107605117
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.