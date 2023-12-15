Prime Minister Meets Norwegian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Oslo: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today in Oslo with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway HE Espen Barth Eide.
The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to reduce escalation and ceasefire.
During the meeting, PM stressed that Qatar is committed, along with its mediation partners, to continuing efforts to return to calm, leading to a permanent ceasefire, stressing the need to open humanitarian corridors in a sustainable manner to ensure the continued entry of aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to provide the necessary protection for relief convoys until they reach the north of the Strip.
