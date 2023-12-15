Prime Ministers Of Norway, Qatar Discuss Gaza De-Escalation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway HE Jonas Gahr Store received today in Oslo Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as ways to reduce escalation and ceasefire.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also stressed the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors in a sustainable manner to ensure the continued entry of aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to provide the necessary protection for relief convoys until they reach the northern strip.

His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians, and that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment is unacceptable under any pretext.

Prime Minister meets Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Read Also