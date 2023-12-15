New Investor Ideas In Energy - (OTCQX: PTHRF) (TSXV: GASX) (TSX: AXL.V) (Nasdaq: KGEI)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces its weekly roundup of stocks to watch in Energy and Green & Eco-Friendly. Today's stocks have been added to our lists of free stock directories in each sector.

The newest energy companies are involved in oil and gas exploration.

The latest green companies are involved in Oil remediation technology, Renewable Energy, Hydrogen, Batteries/Energy Storage Backup, Recycling, Solar, Wind and Sustainable Plastics.

New Stocks Added the Energy Directories :

Pantheon Resources PLC (OTCQX: PTHRF ; LSE: PANR ) is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope ("ANS"), onshore USA where it has a 100% working interest in 193,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska's Trans Alaska Pipeline System ("TAPS").

NG Energy International Corp. (OTCQX: GASXF ; TSXV: GASX ) is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well as Maria Conchita, a 32,518-acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America.

Arrow Exploration Corp . (TSX:AXL.V ; LSE:AXL ) (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. By way of a private commercial contract with the recognized interest holder before Ecopetrol S.A., Arrow is entitled to receive 50% of the production from the Tapir block. The formal assignment to the Company is subject to Ecopetrol's consent. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (Nasdaq:KGEI ; TSX: KEI ) is a North American energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil and gas. Through various subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates energy properties in the United States. The Company continues to utilize its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional projects in oil, gas and clean and sustainable energy.

New Stocks Added the Green & Eco-Friendly Directories :

CVW CleanTech Inc . (TSX:CVW.V ) is a clean technology innovator working to develop sustainable technology solutions. The Company has developed a suite of proprietary technologies called Creating Value from WasteTM that recover bitumen, solvents, critical minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings while significantly reducing tailings pond emissions and enhancing tailings management. CVW CleanTech has invested over $100 million and over 15 years to advance the CVWTM technology to ready-to-deploy status. This technology has been supported by large scale integrated piloting and progressive commercial engineering studies resulting in 20 active patents. The development of the Company's technology has been supported by the Government of Alberta and the Federal Government along with oil sands industry partners.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (Nasdaq:KGEI ; TSX: KEI ) is a North American energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil and gas. Through various subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates energy properties in the United States. The Company continues to utilize its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional projects in oil, gas and clean and sustainable energy.

Renergen Limited (REN ; ASX:RLT ) is an integrated alternative and renewable energy business that invests in early stage energy projects across Africa and emerging markets. Renergen is an emerging helium and LNG producer with production rights to a unique renewable gas resource at its Virginia Gas Project.

Genex Power Limited (GNX ) is focused on developing a portfolio of renewable energy generation and storage projects across Australia.

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc . (TSX.V:JEV ; OTC:JROOF ) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the current elevated commodity price environment

ReNu Energy Limited (RNE ) is one of Australia's only listed incubators and accelerators of renewable energy technology and projects. We have several projects underway in our portfolio of companies, ranging from green hydrogen development to energy storage solutions and battery technologies, to renewable energy tracing and generation. From early stage emerging technologies to proven commercial pilots, each company is at a different stage in its journey.

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp . (OTCQB: REVVF ; TSXV: REVV ) was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico with a portfolio of approx. 2,838MW under development. The Company has a second division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions which installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve Renewable Business Solutions currently has an operating portfolio of 6MW with an additional 3MW under construction phase and 156MW under development. Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" (or "RTB") status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects. Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US, Canada and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG (distributed generation) assets.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc . (CSE:HPSS ) is a Canadian clean energy company specializing in producing industrial grade clean technology products such as portable power packs and stationary energy storage

Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB ) is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The Company's focus is on developing innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of Artificial Intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.

PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE:PLAS ) is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste upcycler's in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and upcycling. PlasCred is also developing strategic partnerships with CN Rail and Fibreco Export Inc., providing PlasCred with unparalleled logistics support across North America and globally for transportation and handling of plastic waste.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is a platform for investing ideas. We publish breaking stock news, stock research, guest posts and create original top rated investing podcasts, plus sector tag articles featuring up and coming companies and industry leaders. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the Crypto Corner Podcast , Play by Play Sports Podcast , Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move Podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast , Exploring Mining Podcast , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast . We also create free investor stock directories for AI and tech, biotech, cannabis, cleantech, crypto, defense, gaming, health and wellness, mining, oil and gas, sports and water. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Public companies within the sectors we cover use our news and content services to tell their story to interested investors. Paid for content is disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.