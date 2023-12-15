Sustainable Energy Stock News: Hybrid Power Solutions (CSE: HPSS) Secures Top Honors For Product Innovation At The Building Show, Toronto

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a trailblazer in sustainable energy solutions, proudly announces its triumphant win at the renowned Building Show in Toronto, Ontario. The Company clinched the first-place award for Product Innovation, presented by the Toronto Construction Association (TCA).

The Building Show, held from November 29 to December 1, served as the backdrop for a showcase of cutting-edge innovations within the construction industry. Amidst stiff competition, Hybrid Power Solutions stood out, demonstrating unparalleled innovation and commitment to reshaping the industry's approach to sustainable energy solutions.

CEO Francois Byrne expressed his enthusiasm about the Company's success, stating, "Receiving this award from the Toronto Construction Association at the Building Show is a tremendous honor for Hybrid Power Solutions. It underscores our dedication to driving innovation in sustainable energy solutions within the construction sector. We are committed to continuing our mission of pushing the boundaries of what's possible in this space."

Hybrid Power Solutions' groundbreaking approach to fuel-free portable power products earned the Company not only the esteemed first-place recognition for Product Innovation but also a $2,500 cash prize and a one-year membership to the Toronto Construction Association.

Since 1867, TCA has supported its members in all facets of Toronto construction by providing them with a wide range of business and professional development opportunities. TCA's mission is to create opportunities for members to grow their individual businesses and build connections with other ICI practitioners to help boost the growth and quality of Toronto's construction industry as a whole.

The acknowledgment received at the Building Show serves as a testament to Hybrid Power Solutions' unwavering dedication to innovation, sustainability, and excellence within the construction sector. The acknowledgment by TCA also supports business development and gives additional exposure which could bring in new customers for the Company.

For further information, inquiries, or media opportunities, please contact:

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Francois Renaud-Bryne

CEO and Director

...

1 (866) 549-2743

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". Hybrid specializes in producing industrial grade clean technology products such as portable power packs and stationary storage.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the contemplated completion of the Acquisition and the Concurrent Financing, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, nor that the Acquisition will be completed as contemplated, or at all, or that the Concurrent Financing will be completed as contemplated, or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.