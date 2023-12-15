Members Of Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Meet Norwegian PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- Members of the ministerial committee formed by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, on Friday met in Oslo with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, foreing ministers of Nordic Countries ( Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden) and Benelux Countries (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg).Taking part in the meeting were Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and Foreing Ministers of Egypt, Sameh Shukri, Palestine, Riyad al-Malki, Turkey, Hakan Fidan and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha.During the meeting, the top diplomats renewed their united stance regarding the rejection of the Israeli occupation forces' ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and they called for the necessity of an immediate and complete ceasefire, as well as guaranteeing the protection of civilians.They talked about the dangerous developments in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli occupation's continued military escalation against defenseless civilians.The committee members emphasized the need to hold the occupation accountable for the ongoing violations in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, which includes East Jerusalem and violates international law and international humanitarian law. They also called for confronting all blatant violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, which worsen the humanitarian crisis and obstruct the entry of critical humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.They emphasized the need to hold the occupation accountable for the ongoing violations in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, which includes East Jerusalem and violates international law and international humanitarian law.They also called for confronting all blatant violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, which worsen the humanitarian crisis and obstruct the entry of critical humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.The committee members rejected dividing the Palestinian issue and avoided talking about the future of the Gaza Strip in isolation from the Palestinian issue. Instead, they emphasized the significance of establishing serious political conditions for the establishment of a Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.