Al Jazeera Cameraman Killed In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- Samer Abu Daqqa, an Al Jazeera cameraman in the Gaza Strip, was killed during an Israeli bombing of the Farhana School in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.Abu Daqqa was injured along with a colleague while covering the bombing of a school, Al Jazeera said in an earlier statement. Rescuers were unable to reach Abu Daqqa to take him for treatment.