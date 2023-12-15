               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Five Lusail Tram Stations Renamed


12/15/2023 2:20:03 PM

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Tram has announced new names for five of its stations in Lusail City.

On the X platform, Doha Metro & Lusail Tram posted: "Introducing Lusail Tram's new station names! Enjoy traveling to your favorite destinations in Lusail City with Lusail Tram!"

Following the announcement, the five new station names are:

. Energy City South to Al Wessil
. Lusail Central to Tarfat-South
. Esplanade to Marina-North
. Marina Promenade to Marina-Central
. Marina to Marina-South

It also stated that the renamed stations' destinations will remain unchanged.

