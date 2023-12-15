Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For HYQVIA® As Maintenance Therapy In Patients With Chronic Inflammatory Demyelina...

“Takeda is focused on bringing its differentiated immunoglobulin therapies to patients with neuroimmunological disorders, providing treatment options that address the needs of a broad range of patients,” said Kristina Allikmets, senior vice president and head of Research & Development for Takeda's Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit.“This positive CHMP opinion is a crucial step towards bringing patients with CIDP and their caregivers an effective therapy that, if approved, may offer maintenance treatment personalization through up to once-monthly facilitated subcutaneous administration at home or in office.”

CIDP is an acquired, immune-mediated condition affecting the peripheral nervous system that is characterized by progressive, symmetric weakness in distal and proximal limbs and impaired sensory function in extremities.2 The role of IGs as maintenance therapy for this rare, debilitating and slowly progressing or relapsing disease has been well-established and is considered a standard of care for this complex and heterogeneous condition in guidelines from the European Academy of Neurology and Peripheral Nerve Society due to its broad immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects.3,4 However, the high volume and frequency of treatment required to effectively manage this disease means that treatment can be a challenge for patients and their health care providers.

This proposed extension of indication for HYQVIA is based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 ADVANCE-CIDP 1 clinical trial, which investigated HYQVIA as maintenance therapy in adult patients with CIDP.

HYQVIA is also under regulatory review in the United States for use as a maintenance therapy in adult patients with CIDP.

About HYQVIA®

HYQVIA® [Immune Globulin Infusion 10% (Human) with Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase] is a liquid medicine containing Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase and immunoglobulins (Ig) and is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as a replacement therapy in adults, children and adolescents with primary immunodeficiency (PI) and with secondary immunodeficiency (SID) who suffer from severe or recurrent infections, ineffective antimicrobial treatment, and either proven specific antibody failure (PSAF) or serum IgG level of

About the ADVANCE Clinical Program

ADVANCE-CIDP 1 was a Phase 3, multicenter, placebo-controlled, double-blinded study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of HYQVIA® [Immune Globulin Infusion 10% (Human) with Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase] as a maintenance therapy to prevent relapse in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). The global study included 132 adults with a confirmed diagnosis of CIDP and who had remained on a stable dosing regimen of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy for at least three months prior to screening.

The primary endpoint of the clinical trial was the proportion of subjects who experienced a worsening of functional disability, defined as an increase of ≥1 point relative to the pre-subcutaneous (SC) treatment baseline score in two consecutive adjusted Inflammatory Neuropathy Cause and Treatment (INCAT) disability scores. The primary efficacy analysis compared relapse rates using a continuity-corrected χ2 test conducted at the 5% level of statistical significance, with missing data imputed as no relapse. Some of the secondary endpoints included time to relapse as defined by relapse probability, effect on activities of daily living (ADL), safety and tolerability. Patients were randomized to receive either HYQVIA or placebo at the same dose and infusion frequency as their prior IVIG treatment (every two, three or four weeks) for six months or until relapse. Patients who relapsed were offered IVIG treatment as rescue therapy for a period of up to six months. Those who remained relapse free were offered to continue HYQVIA treatment as part of ADVANCE-CIDP 3, an open-label extension clinical trial to assess the long-term safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of HYQVIA in participants with CIDP who completed ADVANCE-CIDP 1.

Further information about the ADVANCE-CIDP 1 clinical trial is available at ClinicalTrials under study identifier NCT02549170 .

