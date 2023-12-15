US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Forecasted To Grow With Advancements In Treatment And Diagnosis By 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market outlook to 2028" report has been added to

The report highlights the burgeoning sector of healthcare and pivotal insights into the US Axial Spondyloarthritis market landscape through to 2028. The compendium presents an in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth drivers, and the dynamic competitive landscape.

Key Market Insights:

The analytical treatise forecasts a robust growth trajectory for the US Axial Spondyloarthritis market, projected to burgeon at a CAGR of approximately 9.5% from 2022 to 2028. This surge is attributed to the increasing prevalence of Axial Spondyloarthritis (AxSpA), with Ankylosing Spondylitis commanding a majority share due to its higher incidence rates. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) have been identified as the predominant drug class, serving as a bastion for the first-line treatment of AxSpA.

Northern region's dominance and healthcare infrastructure:

The northern region of the United States is identified as the dominating force within the market, bolstered by the presence of leading pharmaceutical corporations, state-of-the-art hospitals, and cutting-edge diagnostic labs. Insights indicate that these entities are fundamental in driving advancements and efficacy in AxSpA management.



Prevalence and Disease Awareness: The market is impelled by the rising cases of AxSpA, emphasizing the need for effective therapeutics and diagnostics.

Technological Innovations: Technological advancements in MRI and ultrasound diagnostics for AxSpA are pivotal in enhancing market growth. Healthcare Expenditure: An upsurge in healthcare investments by the US government, totaling nearly USD 4 trillion in 2021, is reinforcing the market's upward trajectory.

Research and Development Focus:

The report acknowledges the intensive research and development endeavors of pharmaceutical giants to engineer novel treatment options. These ventures are significantly disrupting the status quo, with newer drugs in pipelines showing promising potential in bolstering patient outcomes.

Recent Developments:

The market has witnessed several noteworthy developments recently, with the FDA approval of leading medications marking a paradigm shift in the treatment of both Ankylosing Spondylitis and Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis. These advancements are crucial indicators of a dynamic, evolving market.

Future Outlook:

The future of the US Axial Spondyloarthritis market is filled with promise, further fueled by the escalation of healthcare expenditure, advancements in diagnostic methodologies, and the proliferation of treatment avenues. The expectation is for these factors to jointly galvanize market growth, ultimately benefiting patient care standards and health outcomes.

