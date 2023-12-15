Juuli Achieves Milestone Of 1,500 Customers In 6 Months, Revolutionizing Freelancer Finances Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Juuli, a frontrunner in financial technology and invoicing solutions for freelancers, joyfully announces a major achievement: surpassing 1,500 customers in just six months. Beyond enhancing the lives of freelancers in over 50 countries, Juuli is now ambitiously aiming to grow its user base to 25,000 by 2024.This expansion will be catalyzed by the introduction of an innovative multi-currency IBAN account and debit card.Revolutionary Multi-Currency IBAN Account and Debit Card - Launching in 2024Juuli's most ambitious project to date is the unveiling of a cutting-edge multi-currency IBAN account and debit card in 2024. This isn't just a product release; it's a pledge to redefine the fintech landscape for freelancers.Unique Features and Benefits for Freelancers.Multi-Currency IBAN accounts: Simplifying the management of global transactions for sending and receiving funds..Debit cards: Offering essential access to everyday spending.These enhancements will complement Juuli's existing portfolio of invoicing and payment management, already gaining traction within the freelancer community.Juuli's Game-Changing 'Invoice Without a Company' Model Transforms Freelancer Finances GloballyJuuli's innovative "Invoice Without a Company" approach has already granted freelancers unparalleled advantages by eliminating the need for company foundation costs and procedures. The platform enables global invoicing without grappling with complex company tax procedures, paperwork, or accountant costs. With Juuli, freelancers benefit from a pay-as-you-go model, doing away with fixed company operating costs.With Juuli, freelancers enjoy:.Zero Foundation Costs: Bid farewell to the hassle and expense of setting up a company..Global Invoicing, No Complications: Seamlessly send and receive invoices worldwide without navigating complex tax procedures or drowning in paperwork..No Accountant Costs: Save significantly on accounting expenses, thanks to Juuli's user-friendly system..Pay-As-You-Go Model: Forget fixed company operating costs; Juuli's flexible approach lets freelancers pay only for what they need.Juuli empowers freelancers to focus on their craft without the usual financial complexities associated with company ownership. Join Juuli and experience a more straightforward, cost-effective way to manage your freelance business.Flexibility Meets Financial FreedomBurcin Gungor, CEO of Juuli, highlights how the combination of the "Invoice Without a Company" model and the upcoming multi-currency IBAN account system empowers freelancers to establish their own financial ecosystems. With Juuli's innovative approach, freelancers can operate independently, eliminating the need for external financial or accounting tools. This customer-centric strategy aligns Juuli with the everyday financial needs of our diverse user base, including entrepreneurs, individual workers, and freelancers.About JuuliJuuli is a leading fintech platform dedicated to revolutionizing freelancer invoicing and payments. With a focus on speed, convenience, and financial empowerment, Juuli is poised to transform the freelance economy. Freelancers can invoice and receive payments from anywhere in the world without the need to establish a company, all under a pay-as-you-go model with no hidden costs.For more information about Juuli and to join the platform, please visit

