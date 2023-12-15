The Mobilist Partners With Robooter To Become The Exclusive Canadian Distributor Of Electric Wheelchairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Mobilist , a pioneering name in the mobility solutions industry, is thrilled to announce its new role as the exclusive distributor of Robooter products in Canada. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone, bringing cutting-edge mobility solutions to individuals across Canada.

Robooter, renowned for its innovation, elegance, and advanced technology in the mobility sector, has chosen The Mobilist as its exclusive distributor for the Canadian market. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with The Mobilist's mission to enhance lives through offering superior mobility solutions that empower individuals to fully embrace life.

"We are thrilled to exclusively introduce Robooter electric wheelchairs to the Canadian market," said Trevor Ross, CEO at The Mobilist. "The Robooter brand's emphasis on both aesthetics and functionality perfectly complements our dedication to premium customer service and our slogan, 'Go Beyond.' We believe that this partnership will empower individuals with mobility challenges to do just that.

About The Mobilist:

The Mobilist stands as a beacon to high end customer service in the mobility industry. With an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, The Mobilist has established itself as a leader in providing innovative and user-friendly mobility solutions. By becoming the exclusive distributor of Robooter products in Canada, The Mobilist further cements its position as a trailblazer in the field.

Why Choose Robooter with The Mobilist:

1 Technology: Robooter boasts the latest advancements in mobility technology, ensuring users experience unparalleled convenience, functionality, and style.

2 Customer Support: The Mobilist is not just a distributor; it's a dedicated partner committed to providing top-notch customer support. From pre-purchase consultations to after-sales service, customers can expect superior assistance at every step through our nation-wide service and support network.

3 and Quality: Robooter products are synonymous with innovation and quality. By choosing Robooter through The Mobilist, customers are guaranteed top-of-the-line mobility solutions designed for reliability and

4: The Mobilist is ranked #1 in warranty service and trust in the Canadian market.

What Sets The Mobilist Apart:

At The Mobilist, we believe in more than just selling products; we believe in transforming lives. As the exclusive distributor of Robooter products in Canada, we are not merely offering wheelchairs; we are providing individuals with the freedom to move, the confidence to explore, and the independence to live life on their terms, to Go Beyond.



The Mobilist is a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions, dedicated to empowering lives through state-of-the-art products and unparalleled customer support. As the exclusive distributor of Robooter products in Canada, The Mobilist continues to redefine mobility, ensuring individuals experience freedom without limits.

About Robooter

Robooter is a renowned brand in the mobility industry, known for its cutting-edge technology and elegant design. With a focus on enhancing the lives of individuals with mobility challenges, Robooter creates innovative products that combine functionality, style, and convenience.

