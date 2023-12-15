OPINION: Panama Needs More People Like ALVIN WEEDEN

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The country has lost an exemplary Panamanian in many ways. Alvin Weeden, with his defects and virtues, saw him bravely face powerful enemies, always following the best interests of the country. And he started early. When the Civilist Crusade needed Panamanians dedicated to the cause against the dictatorship, he was there; When it was necessary to defend the public administration from particular interests, he did not hesitate for a moment; When the Odebrecht case seemed not to start in Panama, he was there, demanding with his complaint the opening of an investigation; when few or no one dared to call bad things by his name, he did not hesitate to do so; When he was called to the Comptroller's Office to monitor and take care of everyone's money, he did it gallantly and without fear. He defended our democratic system with the conviction that, without corruption, this would be a thriving country. Panama needs more people like him, more officials like him; of principles and commitments like his. He was a tireless fighter, until the last day of his life. His fight was always for a better Panama and a better life for the less fortunate. That is his legacy. – LA PRENSA, Dec.15.







