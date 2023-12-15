Arraiján Taxi Driver Kills 3 Of 4 Would-Be Robbers

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
A taxi driver working late
Thursday night,
in the district of Arraiján, Panamá Oeste, killed three of the four people who tried to rob him with weapons in hand.
Two of the criminals died at the scene. A third criminal injured during the confrontation and was taken to the Nicolás A. Solano Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Among the assailants was a 16-year-old minor, who was one of those who died at the scene.
The taxi driver is a retired police officer who was carrying a firearm with proper authorization, it was reported. The call was requested in the Arraiján capital and reached Las Minas de Bique, where the fatal confrontation occurred.
Meanwhile, the National Police indicated that they arrested a minor, also involved in the event.
