Niiio Finance Group AG: Görlitz, December 15, 2023 – Completion Of The Pollen Transaction

niiio finance group AG: Görlitz, December 15, 2023 – Completion of the Pollen transaction

Goerlitz, 15th December 2023 –niiio finance group AG has received a notification today that the subscription and contribution agreement announced via ad-hoc announcement on 27th October 2023 has been executed today between the majority of the company's shareholders and investment funds that are managed or advised by Pollen Street Capital Holdings Ltd. According to this notification and in connection to this transaction, the necessary steps for closing of the other transactions between Neptune BidCo AG and the shareholders of fundsaccess AG, FundHero S.A. and FinTecc LLC as well as the acquisition of MiFID-Recorder GmbH by fundsaccess AG have been initiated today as well. Furthermore, as also announced on 27th October 2023, Neptune BidCo AG has underwriten a capital increase of 10%

of the company's share capital, i.e. a total of 3,249,348 EUR, priced at the lowest legally permissible price of EUR

1.00 per share and under the provisions allowing for a simplified exclusion of subscription rights of the company's shareholders.

„Today we have taken a major step towards integrating fundsaccess AG, FundHero S.A. and FinTecc LLC into our group. We are prepared to accelerate the implementation of our strategic vision together with our new partners“, states CEO Johann Horch. „I welcome Pollen Street Capital's strategic interest in our progress and am looking forward to delivering our next growth targets“, Horch adds.



Johann Horch

About niiio finance group AG

niiio finance group AG provides cloud-based SaaS solutions for asset and wealth managers. The company offers a comprehensive, modular set of solutions, enabling the digitization of a broad range of activities on a rapid and compliant basis for its clients. niiio finance group's goal is to create the leading pan-European platform in its space, building on both its track record of M&A as well as its strong momentum organically. The group employs over 80 people, and serves more than 150 clients across 7 countries.



