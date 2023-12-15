EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Klaus Rosenfeld to remain CEO of Schaeffler AG for a further five-year term

15.12.2023 / 14:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Klaus Rosenfeld to remain CEO of Schaeffler AG for a further five-year term

Klaus Rosenfeld has been CEO of Schaeffler AG since June 2014

Contract extended for a further five years

Integration of Vitesco Technologies Group AG as important task for the future Georg F. W. Schaeffler:“Klaus Rosenfeld stands for continuity and progress in equal measure.”

Herzogenaurach, Germany | December 15, 2023 | At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG resolved to reappoint Klaus Rosenfeld (57) as Chief Executive Officer for a further five-year term. Klaus Rosenfeld joined the Schaeffler Group as Chief Financial Officer in March 2009. In October 2013, he took over the position of CEO in addition to his role as CFO, initially on an interim basis. In June 2014, he was appointed permanent CEO of Schaeffler AG, whose IPO took place under his leadership in October 2015. With the Roadmap 2025, Klaus Rosenfeld laid the foundation in 2020 for the further development of Schaeffler AG to become a leading motion technology company. On November 15, 2023, Schaeffler AG published an offer document for a voluntary public acquisition of outstanding shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The acquisition offer is the first step of a planned three-step overall transaction that will lead to a merger of Vitesco into Schaeffler and the creation of a leading motion technology company. The combined company will consist of four focused“pure-play” divisions that will have leading positions in their respective markets. This includes a combined E-Mobility division with strong growth potential. Georg F. W. Schaeffler, Family Shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG, said:“Klaus Rosenfeld stands for continuity and progress in equal measure. Over the past ten years, he has successfully guided the Schaeffler Group through challenging times, positioned it for the future under the Roadmap 2025 and successfully initiated the strategic implementation of the transformation into a leading motion technology company with the planned integration of Vitesco Technologies. We are pleased that Mr. Rosenfeld will continue to be available to us as CEO of Schaeffler AG, above all to implement the merger with Vitesco. I look forward to continuing our cooperation and, on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, wish Mr. Rosenfeld continued success.”



Forward-looking statements and projections Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electro-mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The motion technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 15.8 billion in 2022. With around 84,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies. With more than 1,250 patent applications in 2022, Schaeffler is Germany's fourth most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

Contacts Dr. Axel Lüdeke

Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany

phone:

+49 9132 82 8901

email:

... Renata Casaro

Head of Investor Relations

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany

phone:

+49 9132 82 4440

email:

...



Matthias Herms

Head of Communications Finance & Sustainability

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany

phone:

+49 9132 82 37314

email:

... Johann Eisenmann

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany

phone:

+49 9132 82 4440

email:

...

15.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Schaeffler AG Industriestr. 1-3 91074 Herzogenaurach Germany Phone: 09132 - 82 0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000SHA0159 WKN: SHA015 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1798161



End of News EQS News Service