Buoyed by the overwhelming response to its premium men's shirts made of 100% pure Giza cotton, SYNK is expanding its retail presence from about 50 retail stores in Tamil Nadu to 100 stores in Tamil Nadu and Kerala within the next six months with the objective of carving a niche for itself as an affordable and sustainable readymade garment in the category of premium cotton men's shirts.





SYNK Premium Men's Shirts to Expand to 100 Stores in Tamil Nadu and Kerala





SYNK is conceived by Deluxe Group, a reputed textiles company with a legacy spanning 52 years of wholesale supremacy. Standing for a fusion of luxury and value, SYNK premium men's formals, party wear and clubwear come in all sizes - from S to XXL, at prices ranging from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 2000. Each shirt represents meticulous craftsmanship and ethical sourcing. Its fabric meets the strictest eco-friendly standards.





In his comments, Mr. Abdul Latheef Irfan, CEO said,“What we offer are top-notch shirts that do not compromise on quality or burn a big hole in the customer's wallet. With SYNK, our mission is to defy the glaring mismatch between exorbitant prices and actual shirt quality, prompting a market shift toward fairness and excellence. Our position is that customers should pay for quality and not for the brand. We're not just about shirts, but we're about rewriting the fashion narrative. Customers can explore the full range and experience the essence of Synk's quality, and versatile collections of formals, casuals, party wear and club wear, first-hand at their favourite textile showrooms in their city or towns across the state.”





At present, SYNK shirts are available at some of the reputed family retail stores across Tamil Nadu, including Arcot, Cuddalore, Tanjore, Mayavaram, Kumbakonam, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Tirupathur, Krishnagir, Madurai, Pollachi, Palakkad, Erode, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, Vellore, Namakkal, Villupuram, Pondy, Ariyalur and Chennai.





For more details: 044 2536 7678.