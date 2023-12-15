Setting New Standards In Car Selling Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The car selling industry has long been characterized by traditional practices that often lacked efficiency and fairness. However, the landscape is shifting dramatically with the introduction of groundbreaking platforms like EpiCar.

This article explores how EpiCar is setting new standards in the car selling industry by combining efficiency, fairness, and advanced technology.

The Traditional Car Selling Model

Traditionally, selling a car has been a complex and often frustrating process for both sellers and buyers. Characterized by inaccurate valuations, the traditional model frequently led to prolonged negotiations over price, fueled by subjective assessments and a lack of objective data.

This often resulted in sellers struggling to get fair value for their vehicles and buyers feeling uncertain about their purchases.

Additionally, the process was typically mired in complex paperwork, adding to the time-consuming nature of car sales. The administrative tasks involved in transferring ownership and meeting legal requirements could be overwhelming.

