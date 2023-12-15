Supercom Ltd.'S (NASDAQ: SPCB) New Contract Reaffirms Company's Commitment To Improving Public Safety And Extends U.S. Expansion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SuperCom recently secured a new contract to deploy its cutting-edge solutions as part of its broader plan to enhance public safety and support rehabilitation efforts in communities across Kentucky The contract reaffirms the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of electronic monitoring, according to Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's CEO and President It also marks another valuable step in the company's expansion within the U.S. The contract allows the company to bring its advanced technology to more communities and aid in the crucial work of domestic violence prevention and offender monitoring
SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a leading global provider of advanced safety, identification, connectivity, and security products and solutions to governments as well as public and private organizations around the world, recently secured a new contract with a Kentucky-based prominent service provider of electronic monitoring (“EM”) products and services. Under this new contract, SuperCom will deploy its newest proprietary technologies, namely the new PureOne GPS bracelet and the PureProtect for domestic violence protection ( ).
“We are proud to see our new proprietary solutions gaining traction in new regions in the U.S., reaffirming our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of electronic monitoring. This new contract allows us to bring our advanced technology to more communities and aid in the crucial work of...
