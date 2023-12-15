420 With CNW - Governors Ask President Biden To Reschedule Cannabis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A collective appeal has been made by

six state governors to President Joe Biden , urging him to facilitate the rescheduling of cannabis by year's end. The letter, jointly signed by the governors of New York, Colorado, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland and Louisiana, stresses the

economic and fiscal advantages

that would accrue to marijuana businesses if rescheduling occurs.

Currently classified as a Schedule I substance under the CSA, cannabis is federally considered a hazardous substance. Reclassifying it to Schedule III designates it as a lower-risk substance and would provide increased protection to the existing state-level cannabis industry and its consumers, benefiting both...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN