Investornewsbreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Enters Key Collaboration With Top-Tier Israeli Defense Contractor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) , a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and services, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement with one of Israel's top-three military contractors. Under the agreement, HUB will provide confidential computing and ancillary cybersecurity services to joint solutions to be used in a wide range of on-ground applications. Through the collaboration, HUB's technology aims to secure all mission-critical information being processed in real-time by combat computers.“This sensitive deal emphasizes our ongoing dedication to providing secure warfare solutions, now more than ever, amidst the Israeli war,” said HUB Cyber Security's CEO Noah Hershcoviz.“The collaboration with a leading defense vendor signifies a crucial step in their mission to offer advanced security solutions and indicates the company's growing influence in the field of cybersecurity and military defense.”

About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security (“HUB Security”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cybersecurity solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

IBN