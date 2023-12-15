Investornewsbreaks Digital Niche Agency Featured In Gotstocks Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Digital Niche Agency (“DNA”) , a digital marketing service leveraging strategic advertising, content marketing and outreach to effectively raise capital, was featured in the latest episode of the GotStocks Podcast , a part of IBN's sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. DNA's CEO and Co-Founder Jason Fishman joined the program to discuss his background, the inception of DNA and its focus on business-to-investor marketing.
“I started as a growth marketer and launched a firm back in 2014 – DNA, which stands for Digital Niche Agency. I had a long stint in ad tech as part of my growth marketing career before this and wanted to work with startup to mid-market organizations versus just the Fortune 500s that I had been a part of. Working with early stage to mid-market organizations, I found a commonality of fundraising: there was always some part of the discussion that included capital raise. I was then introduced to 506(c) Reg D fundraising, which allowed for solicitation. It allowed me to market, use my advertising background, content marketing or outreach programs that we were doing for clients, and apply them to investors. Business-to-investor marketing became our focus at that point,” Fishman said.
“I was told about Reg CF, regulation crowdfunding, and that it was not a matter of if but when and how we were going to be able to reach retail, not accredited investors – virtually any adult – for these initiatives. We were brought in for the first campaigns. We had advertising live back in May 2016, day one of Reg CF. To date, I have worked on over 350 equity crowdfunding campaigns alone. We started work on regulation A campaigns later that year, as well... We've also worked with digital asset exchanges. Those have been some of our largest clients to date. Basically, anywhere we're targeting investors and bringing them down marketing funnels, we've been able to shine.”
About Digital Niche Agency (“DNA”)
DNA is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in surpassing client goals. Its team has over 25 years of experience in marketing, start-ups and business development. While working with clients and launching brands, DNA has learned what works and how to implement a revenue-driving marketing strategy. Watching the digital marketing landscape evolve every day, DNA's primary objective is to offer the latest technologies and techniques to small to mid-level businesses. With a focus on two areas – content development and content distribution – the DNA model is built for both brand value and performance. For more information, visit the company's website at .
