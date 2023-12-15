Investornewsbreaks Mcdonald's Corporation's (NYSE: MCD) Cosmc's Featured In FOX Business Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) new drive-thru-only,“small-format, beverage-led” spinoff concept was featured in a recent FOX Business article . The piece, titled“Woman waits four hours to try McDonald's spinoff CosMc's, delivers verdict,” discusses Kristina Buchthal Alkass' efforts to brave the long lines to try McDonald's CosMc's and share her thoughts.“The food was delicious,” Alkass, who is a big fan of McDonald's and covered the franchise in her former job as senior editor for Restaurants & Institutions magazine, said of her experience at the grand opening, which she considered a special occasion.“The wait was worth it - not only for the delicious food, but also because there was so much anticipation around the new concept. I loved seeing the employees decked out in CosMc's colors, and everyone with whom I interacted seemed happy to share the new menu items.”

About McDonald's Corporation

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners. For additional information, visit the investor section of the company's website at .

