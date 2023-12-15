CRAZYRABBIT (CRC), A Blockchain-Based Divination Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut CRAZYRABBIT (CRC) on December 15, 2023, for all BitMart users. The CRC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is CRAZYRABBIT (CRC)?

CRAZYRABBIT (CRC) is a unique blockchain-based project dedicated to preserving and enhancing the legacy of divination practices. It offers a comprehensive range of professional divination services, including Zodiac, Tarot, and I Ching readings, supported by a robust certification mechanism. CRAZYRABBIT leverages blockchain technology to ensure heightened privacy and security, fostering a confidential divination community for both diviners and seekers.

Why CRAZYRABBIT (CRC)?

CRAZYRABBIT stands out for its innovative approach to blending ancient divination practices with modern blockchain technology. This fusion not only offers a diverse array of divination services but also provides enhanced privacy and security, appealing to users seeking guidance in personal or spiritual matters. The platform's commitment to professional standards and its reward-driven economic model make it a unique player in the digital divination space.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About CRAZYRABBIT (CRC)

Total Supply: 21,000,000 CRC

Token Type: ARBI

CRAZYRABBIT is more than a divination platform; it's a community-centric ecosystem that rewards participation and loyalty. Users can mine CRAZYRABBIT tokens, engage in astrological games, and contribute to the community's growth. The platform's upcoming features, like the Roulette of Fate and Tarot section, aim to deepen user engagement, while its focus on partnerships expands its reach and impact in the realm of digital divination.

To learn more about CRAZYRABBIT (CRC), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!