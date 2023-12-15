Making The World Fall In Love With Zhenjiang: Showcasing A Distinctive Green And Low-Carbon Tone For High-Quality Development

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Promoting green and low-carbon development is a key aspect of achieving high-quality development in economic and social spheres. Since becoming a low-carbon pilot city in China, Zhenjiang has actively responded to China's“dual-carbon” strategy and explored the path of green, low-carbon, and high-quality development through practical actions, enhancing the vitality of green development. This year marks the 11th year since Zhenjiang became part of the national low-carbon pilot cities, and“Low-Carbon Zhenjiang” is making significant progress in the new phase of urban development.

On November 28th, as part of the“Phoenix Observation: Making the World Fall in Love with Zhenjiang” international online communication event, representatives from the Phoenix Media Group's multimedia platform visited Zhenjiang to conduct research and uncover the“green answer sheet” behind the city's innovative development.







During this event, the unique“Green Energy Island” of Yangzhong, known for its distinctive features, was explored. He Jinxuan, the Energy Science Division Chief of the Yangzhong Economic Development Bureau, mentioned that the new energy industry is one of Yangzhong's leading industries, with over 90% of its output value coming from the photovoltaic industry. Currently, there are more than 40 new energy companies in the city, and the output value of the new energy industry is expected to reach 21.047 billion yuan in 2022.

By developing photovoltaic power generation according to local conditions and through projects such as the Binhai Park, Yingfang Village, and the Fishery-Photovoltaic Integrated Industrial Park, Yangzhong is accelerating the promotion of“photovoltaics+” comprehensive utilization, injecting new energy into the city's green development.







Zhenjiang, named after and built by the Yangtze River, is an important node in the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The city has its own plans on how to protect the green ecology while driving economic development through the golden waterway of the Yangtze River. During this event, the media team also visited Gangfa Group to explore their green development path.







In recent years, Gangfa Group has focused on three major industrial sectors and accelerated its development while optimizing its strategic positioning and completing strategic arrangements. Green transformation and development have been their biggest breakthrough. Ding Banghong, Deputy General Manager of Zhenjiang Port Group, said,“Our goal is to make Gangfa Group and its subsidiary, Longmen Port, a benchmark enterprise among municipal ports.”

Furthermore, through resource integration and equity participation in operations, the group has further optimized the industrial layout along the Zhenjiang riverside, making port construction and usage more intensive. This effort aims to create a clean and beautiful Yangtze River shoreline, providing new space and impetus for the city's industrial development.







The urban-rural construction sector is also the main battlefield for green and low-carbon development. When the media team visited Shiyezhou in Zhenjiang, they were greeted with a scenic and vibrant island road and cityscape.

In recent years, Shiyezhou has embarked on a path of green development with distinctive features through the ecological environment improvement of the entire island. It has become a genuine“Green Island” and an ecological island in the Yangtze River. Shiyezhou has always been committed to creating a demonstrative“carbon-neutral island” by focusing on the quality of ecological construction. Key projects include ecological green engineering, water system transformation, wastewater treatment improvement, greenhouse gas inventory compilation, and tourism and ecological environment improvement projects.







Leveraging its unique natural resources, Shiyezhou is currently developing a green industry that integrates tourism, leisure, efficient agriculture, and healthy lifestyles. Simultaneously, it is promoting significant agricultural and rural projects, accelerating the development of efficient agriculture, modern agriculture, and ecological agriculture, and using agricultural industry development to strengthen villages and enrich the people.